Roman Reigns on What It Would Take for Him to Face The Rock at WrestleMania, on Enjoying What He’s Doing Now

– TV Insider recently spoke to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. During the interview, he was asked about a possible matchup with currently retired former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is also Reigns’ cousin. Below are some highlights.

Roman Reigns on where he’s at now: “When your days are just crammed, and you got to get ready for the show, do the show and travel, your days can really be pushing through. But if you don’t slow down and enjoy those moments, you can lose that perspective and gratitude because you’re just moving along. To slow it down and dive into each day, take it for what it’s worth and sit back. That’s where I’m at now. Can I handle more responsibility? Sure, absolutely. But I’m enjoying what I’m doing and the people I’m around and the product we’re creating. The opportunities that we have. These giant platforms with 2K and others have been a blessing.”

Reigns on if he would face The Rock at WrestleMania: “It would have to be something the fans are just overwhelming about. They have to make it very clear this is the matchup they want. Then we have to take into account our family and the way that affects us and the way we’d tell our story. Right now, I just enjoy being around him. Being in the ring with him, we’d have to get to that point, and it would have to make sense for everyone. Right now, we’re representing our family and the love and the bond we have throughout our cousins and this family tree, I think we have to hold that up as high as possible.”

Reigns on working with The Rock on Hobbs & Shaw: “You can really see that with him and his process. It’s a unique process he has, no doubt. He is a superstar and worked his butt off to get to that point and make it that way. When you get your one-on-one time with him and see him come on set and interact, he is just so genuine. Always such a good time, always a smile on his face. To be able to be around him and pick his brain on a few different things as far as this business, movie business, business in general, fitness, all kinds of stuff. He is a wealth of knowledge and a great person to rely on and also an opinion you can trust. That was one thing I really enjoyed was those talks with him and getting a workout in here and there and pick his brain on the business and life. You have to be happy. All these different opportunities, the money, it’s not going to make you happy. It’s what you’re doing within and that what you’re doing brings passion to your heart. You have to be able to do that. And also connect with your fans. That’s something he does that nobody else can compare to. He is just constantly out there and keeping his fans informed. It was great to be around him. It was motivating and inspiring and hopefully I can continue to push my star and elevate myself.”