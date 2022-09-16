Roman Reigns On If He Looked Up To The Rock Growing Up, Potential Match Against Him at WrestleMania

In an interview with Logan Paul and Impaulsive, Roman Reigns discussed if he grew up idolizing the Rock and if he will face The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39. Highlights from his comments are below.

On if he looked up to the Rock growing up: “I don’t know if I looked up to him as an idol or anything. It’s weird, because of the relationship and connection and the family, so there has always been a great respect for what he’s done and an admiration for how he has been able to do it and the charisma he possesses in order to effect people, so we always knew, yeah, he’s special, and he’s doing it on a different level. You get to the point where it’s like, alright, well it’s gonna slow down, right, but it just kept going and he just keeps getting bigger and bigger and his footprint gets larger, but it was definitely one of those things where he’s doing something major and I’d like to do something similar. I don’t know if I’ll be able to push the envelope that far but he’s definitely representing our family, our bloodline, and if I can push myself to reach levels close to that, I think I’m doing alright.”

On if he will face The Rock at WrestleMania 39: “I don’t book the show, brother, you know that. I’m up for anybody. They keep trying on this one. If it works out, then I’m ready, and it seems like it’s been that way. All the big names, all the big stars, whether from our business, from the movies, to the internet now, I’ve been in a very, very cool group to where these things kind of just come to me, so I hope, hopefully they just continue to do that with him.”

