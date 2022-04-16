Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey Advertised for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown in Albany

– WWE.com‘s events page is currently advertising WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Raw Superstar Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey for next week’s episode of SmackDown in Albany, New York at the MVP Arena. Roman Reigns and Rousey did not appear on last night’s FOX Network broadcast. However, as noted, they are both slated to work tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Erie Pennsylvania and tomorrow’s Sunday Night Stunner house show in Syracuse, New York.

As previously reported, next week’s SmackDown TV taping on April 22 in Albany will have an early start time of 6:30 pm EST. The WWE roster will be in London for a live event as part of the upcoming Europe tour on April 29. So, it’s expected, while not confirmed, that next week’s SmackDown TV taping in Albany will be a double-TV taping. Here’s the confirmed lineup for next week:

* Lumberjack Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* Madcap Moss vs. Angel