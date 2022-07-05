wrestling / News
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
July 4, 2022 | Posted by
Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.
In addition, Rousey will appear to address her Smackdown Women’s Championship loss to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank, when Morgan cashed in her newly-won Money in the Bank contract to win. It has been reported that a rematch between the two is planned for Summerslam, though that has yet to be announced.
Smackdown airs on Friday on FOX.
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg On Whether There Is A Promotion War Between WWE And AEW
- Bianca Belair on Not Letting Her Defeat to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam Define Her, Her Message to Lynch on Creating a ‘Comeback Story’
- Tony Khan On His Reaction To AEW Blood & Guts Match, How Having Big Roster Helped Forbidden Door
- Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins