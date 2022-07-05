Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.

In addition, Rousey will appear to address her Smackdown Women’s Championship loss to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank, when Morgan cashed in her newly-won Money in the Bank contract to win. It has been reported that a rematch between the two is planned for Summerslam, though that has yet to be announced.

Smackdown airs on Friday on FOX.