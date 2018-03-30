Roman Reigns On Ronda Rousey Being Thrown Into The Fire & How She’s Doing So Far

– Roman Reigns was recently a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast (via wrestlinginc.com), and spoke about Ronda Rousey in WWE. Here are the highlights…

“I’ve been busy with Brock Lesnar, but what I have seen in the short hello’s and the small talk, she has done good. She is in a crazy situation where she is going to have to learn very fast, and like myself and a few others, she will learn ‘trial by error’ and be thrown into the fire. There will be moments where she does really good stuff, but other moments where she struggles, and you might see that. But as long as she is progressing and having fun I think it is a positive for everybody having her around.”