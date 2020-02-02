Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks Appearing at Super Bowl Pre-Game Show

– WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns will be appearing on the Super Bowl LIV Pizza Hut Pre-Game Party segment later today. Sasha Banks promoted the segment earlier today on her Instagram account. The pre-show starts at 3:30 pm EST. You can check out Banks’ post below.

Sasha Banks wrote in the caption, “Tune into the pre-game of the Super Bowl to see the big dawg @romanreigns and the legit boss @sashabankswwe show @foxsports how to throw a pizza party! @pizzahut”