Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks Appearing at Super Bowl Pre-Game Show
February 2, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns will be appearing on the Super Bowl LIV Pizza Hut Pre-Game Party segment later today. Sasha Banks promoted the segment earlier today on her Instagram account. The pre-show starts at 3:30 pm EST. You can check out Banks’ post below.
Sasha Banks wrote in the caption, “Tune into the pre-game of the Super Bowl to see the big dawg @romanreigns and the legit boss @sashabankswwe show @foxsports how to throw a pizza party! @pizzahut”
SASHA BANKS AND ROMAN REIGNS ON THE #SuperBowl Pre-Game Show this Sunday!! We love the Faces Of Smackdown On FOX 😍💙🖤👊🏽 @SashaBanksWWE @WWERomanReigns #SmackDown @WWEonFOX #SmackDownOnFox pic.twitter.com/pNtxUQUt26
— Rob’s ( FunHouse ) (@x_rob_) February 1, 2020
