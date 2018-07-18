Roman Reigns Says Bobby Lashley’s WWE Return Started ‘Rocky’

– Roman Reigns spoke with Helen Yee Sports for a new interview and shared his thoughts on Bobby Lashley’s WWE return so far. Highlights are below:

On his feud with Lashley: “To be honest the rivalry with Bobby Lashley is pretty new. Two nights ago at Extreme Rules, we had a singles match and he beat me. You know, he got the better of me the other night. We both had triple threat matches in order to earn an opportunity to be the #1 contender to take on Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. So we’re gonna meet next week and go at it again. This time I have a better feel for him and hopefully, it’ll be a better result for me.”

On how Lashley’s return has gone: “From the get-go, I think it was a little rocky. I think he’s really settled in and he’s getting comfortable and you could tell that it seems like he’s starting to feel at home again. When you leave WWE and you move around a little bit you can kinda get out of the shake of things. It seems like he’s really getting comfortable. He had a great showing on Sunday, next Monday’s not gonna be the same.”