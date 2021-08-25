Roman Reigns Says Brock Lesnar Returned Because He Saw The Island of Relevancy

In an appearance on this week’s episode of The Bump (via Fightful), Roman Reigns spoke about Brock Lesnar returning to WWE at Summerslam this past Sunday and gave his thoughts on why he thinks Lesnar is back.

He said: “He wanted to get the best look possible at what’s going on here, the most dominant Universal Champion to ever do this thing. He sees the island of relevancy just like John Cena did. He’s coming with a farmer/butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy. It just goes to show all this work and foundation that I’ve been laying down with the Bloodline, continually showing that we’re number one. There ain’t nobody…they want to talk about it and it’s really just to put themselves in the conversation with me to amplify everything, but there ain’t anybody out there that can compete with what we’re doing. Between me, my cousins [The Usos], the wise man [Paul Heyman], we’re putting together greatness right now. We’re raising the bar and lifting the standard. Brock Lesnar, like everybody else in this industry, they want to be part of that.“