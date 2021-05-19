Roman Reigns Says Doesn’t Need Stunts Or Gimmicks To Put On A Good Match

In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns spoke about his Wrestlemania Backlash match with Cesaro and noted that he doesn’t need ‘stunts or gimmicks’ to put on a good match.

He wrote: “I don’t need stunts or gimmicks. I am every bit of this art form. 30 min inside the ropes.. No crowd, no problem. Head and shoulders above everyone else and that’s being generous!! THEE MAIN EVENT. #TakeItFromMe”