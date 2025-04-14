Roman Reigns Says He Should’ve Tightened His Grip Around This Company’s Neck

With WrestleMania 41 looming, Roman Reigns, set for a triple threat main event against Seth Rollins and CM Punk, reflected on the past year.

In a social media promo (per Fightful), Reigns noted that around this time last year, he felt “untouchable.”

“It’s funny how much a year can change. This time last year I was untouchable. I should have tightened my grip around this company’s neck. There was a wise man that taught me diplomacy. ‘You gotta think politically’, I tried to help everyone. Most of them don’t understand what a helping hand really looks like. What that really feels like. What do I get for it? Netflix. TKO. The mainstream. Billion dollar deals and somehow I’m out on my ass. I lift everybody up and somehow no one’s got enough respect to just be true to their Tribal Chief. My father didn’t agree with me. He used to say, son why do you care if they respect you? Why do you care if they acknowledge your talent and your contribution? Lessons learned.”