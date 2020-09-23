Roman Reigns Says He Was Paid by WWE During Pandemic While At Home

In a Zoom video for Mania Club (via Fightful), Roman Reigns spoke about taking time off from the WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic and how he was paid the entire time he was away.

He said: “When I took the break, there was a lot of stuff on my plate and I put a stop to it because I didn’t want to open my mind to. There were a lot of scripts coming in, but because I took the time off from wrestling, I don’t want it to get confused; when I’m in contract with WWE, that’s 1A. I never put anything over the day job. When I took my time off due to the pandemic, there were a lot of opportunities coming in, but I felt it wouldn’t have been right to open up to something when I wasn’t even fulfilling my duty as an in-ring performer. The obligation is to be there, whether it’s Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. God bless WWE, I was still being paid in full. There weren’t any type of problems like that. Me and my family were still well taken care of considering the fact that I was staying home. I felt it wasn’t right to chase other opportunities. I took it as a time to be with my family and be a father.“