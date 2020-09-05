wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Says He Wasn’t Sure Jey Uso Could Win Last Night

September 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Payback Roman Reigns

In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns congratulated his cousin Jey Uso for his victory on last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. However, he did so with a backhanded compliment.

He wrote: “Good on uce. Wasn’t sure he could do it on his own. #WWEClash.

