Roman Reigns Says He Wasn’t Sure Jey Uso Could Win Last Night
September 5, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns congratulated his cousin Jey Uso for his victory on last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. However, he did so with a backhanded compliment.
He wrote: “Good on uce. Wasn’t sure he could do it on his own. #WWEClash.”
Good on uce. Wasn’t sure he could do it on his own. #WWEClash https://t.co/2P7jNBrjyI
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 5, 2020
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) September 5, 2020
