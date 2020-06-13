wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Says He’s Following A Legit Quarantine
In a Cameo video sent to Fightful, Roman Reigns said that his observing a real quarantine for the safety of his family and added he can’t wait to get in the ring again.
He said: “Yeah. I am sticking to a legit quarantine and we are staying in lockdown for many reasons, not just myself, but my family, and my community and to be able to set that example. But, you know, hopefully, we’ll get back to normal soon and I’ll be whooping everybody’s ass soon and you can write all you want on Fightful.com about that. I’m sure everybody’s like, ‘Why won’t he come back? When’s he going to come back?’ Then when I come back and destroy everybody, they’re gonna be pissed. But it’s all good because I’m the best. Yes sir!”
EXCLUSIVE (not really)… Sometimes “the boss” has to step up to get things done. @SeanRossSapp – you’re welcome! 😉Thanks @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/ZLokv4aIiI
— Jimmy Van (@jimmyvan74) June 13, 2020
