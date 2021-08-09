Roman Reigns Says He’s Levels Above Anyone Else Right Now

In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns acknowledged his own greatness, as the Tribal Chief said that he is far above anyone else right now. Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for 342 days after winning it at WWE Payback on August 30, 2021. He’s also gone over 600 days since being pinned, as his last pinfall loss was to Baron Corbin at WWE TLC on December 15, 2019. He will next defend the title against John Cena at Summerslam.

He wrote: “Different than anyone before. Levels above anyone else or anything in this industry. #AcknowledgeMe”