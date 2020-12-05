wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Says He’s Only Doing What Is Necessary
December 5, 2020 | Posted by
After attacking both Jey Uso and Kevin Owens on last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Roman Reigns took to Twitter to comment on his actions.
He wrote: “I am doing nothing but what is necessary. If someone falls out of line, I will put them back in it and if someone challenges my family’s position…they will get knocked down. Fear is a powerful motivator.”
