Roman Reigns Says He’s Only Doing What Is Necessary

December 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
After attacking both Jey Uso and Kevin Owens on last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Roman Reigns took to Twitter to comment on his actions.

He wrote: “I am doing nothing but what is necessary. If someone falls out of line, I will put them back in it and if someone challenges my family’s position…they will get knocked down. Fear is a powerful motivator.

