Roman Reigns Says He’s Special, Taunts Cesaro After WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Win

Roman Reigns posted a new video to Twitter in which he taunted Cesaro after beating him at WWE Wrestlemania Backlash, calling himself ‘special’ and the ‘best generational talent’.

He said: “Show up and win. Show up and win, that’s what I did. It’s because of moments like right now, already putting in the work. I’m special, man, I’m the best generational talent. I’m that transcendent landmark where the old school meets the new school. You know what I’m saying? There ain’t nobody like me in the whole world, in all of entertainment, all of sports entertainment. There ain’t nobody like me. I told you, like the majority of my opponents, I respected that man Cesaro. I respect that man and said he’s one of the greatest in-ring wrestlers in the whole world. So, what did I do? I beat him at his own game.

We live in a world of negativity, of haters. They never bother me. They’re never a problem for me, but they are a problem for my opponents. Cesaro might’ve had a chance last night if my own blood wasn’t hating on me, wasn’t doubting me. It’s all motivation to me. When you get it all the time, it motivates you to do the work, but when it’s within your bloodline and within your family, it hits way harder. I had to go out there and show them. So, Jimmy! Jim. Don’t text me, don’t call me, don’t FaceTime me, don’t tell your brother to text me, don’t hit me up on the group chat, we’re gonna have to talk about this, but we’ll do it on my show. Friday night. My SmackDown. Have a good week, Uce. I’ll see you in a few.”