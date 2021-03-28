wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Says His WrestleMania 37 Match Is the ‘One and Only Main Event’

March 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted, Daniel Bryan has been added to the Universal title match at WrestleMania 37 making it a Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Edge. Roman Reigns hyped the upcoming matchup earlier today on Twitter.

Reigns commented, “2 weeks. 14 days. The 1 and ONLY Main Event. #AcknowledgeMe #WrestleMania.” He will defend his on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday, April 11.

WrestleMania 37 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

