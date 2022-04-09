wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Says It’s Time For The Usos to Unify The Tag Team Titles
On tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Roman Reigns decided that it’s time for The Bloodline to unify WWE’s Tag Team Championships. Friday’s episode saw Roman Reigns cut a promo to end the show, saying that he has nothing left to do but noting that it is time for The Usos to unify the tag team titles the same way that he did with the WWE Championship and Universal Championship.
The Usos said that they would be at Raw on Monday and seek to make themselves both the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Champions. You can see clips from the segment below:
"It's time that we unify the Tag Team Championships as well."#SmackDown #TheBloodline @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/7uikk4Nl4N
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2022
#TheBloodline is coming for it all. #SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/he3Ue6FJ4Y
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2022
