Roman Reigns Says He May Be the ‘Most Important Royal Rumble Competitor of All-Time’
Roman Reigns is stirring things up amid tonight’s FOX Sports 1 airing of the 2017 Royal Rumble, saying he might be the match type’s most important competitor ever. Reigns posted to Twitter to retweet the announcement of the broadcast and add his own commentary, as you can see below.
Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble and went almost an hour in the 2016 Rumble, being eliminated 28th. He was the final entrant and last eliminated in the 2017 Rumble, and was last eliminated in 2018 as well. He missed the 2019 Rumble and was once again last eliminated this year.
I might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time. Before you start complaining, just think about the last 5 years…. https://t.co/tIfyv3bMyw
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 8, 2020
