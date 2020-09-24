Roman Reigns Says Smackdown Is A Better Show Than RAW

In a recent Zoom call for Mania Club (via Fightful), Roman Reigns compared the two main brands in WWE, claiming that Smackdown was putting on a better show than RAW right now.

He said: ““We got a bunch of fast food fans and they complain that they want stories and well thought out stories to develop. When you start doing that for them, they want it all now. My people, I’m cooking a steak. We’re creating an elaborate omelet and we’re in the process of cracking eggs right now. You’re not going to get it quite yet. We’re gonna let the steaks stay on the grill. If you want your cheeseburger, watch Raw. SmackDown, we do filet mignon.“