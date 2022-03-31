Roman Reigns Says Triple H Guided Him in WWE, Calls Him The Best

Roman Reigns appeared on The Tonight Show last night to promote Wrestlemania 38, where he spoke about the retirement of Triple H. He praised Triple H for guiding him in his career and helping him to get more money.

He said: “H was very critical in this process to guide me along. Before I met Vince and built a relationship with him, it was Triple H, he was the one down there in developmental, helping guide talent along. He was the one that overlooked it. He was huge in guiding me along. I think he recognized [my] potential and he was always good to me. Early on, I was the type that was asking for raises. ‘Can I get some more money?’ ‘Yeah, go ahead.’ Two months later. ‘Can I get some more money?’ ‘Yup.’ Then there’s a point where they are like, ‘No.’ I was like, ‘Can you ask Triple H?’ The next morning, you get more money. H has hooked me up and always looked over me. Inside and outside the ring, he’s the best.“