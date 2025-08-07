Roman Reigns Reportedly Now Scheduled for WWE Clash in Paris

– According to a new report by WrestleVotes, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is now scheduled to work the upcoming Clash in Paris event scheduled for August 31. As previously reported, WWE has Reigns scheduled to appear at the upcoming August 18 and 25 editions of Monday Night Raw.

As previously reported, Roman Reigns is exacted to be reporting to the set of Legendary’s new Street Fighter movie starting September 2. His dates on the production are expected to run through September 26.

WrestleVotes notes that the decision to add Reigns to Clash in Paris came “recently,” and the former WWE Champion wasn’t originally involved in the “early creative plans,” which explains his not appearing in the initial advertising and graphics for the premium live event.

This means that one of WWE’s top draws will be in the fold for their huge Paris event, which is going to be important as ticket prices for the show are currently priced at about $3,900 USD (3301.50 €). WWE has not yet announced or advertised Roman Reigns for Clash in Paris.

WWE Clash in Paris is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.