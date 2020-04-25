WWE News: Roman Reigns Tweets Karl Anderson That The Usos Are the Best Tag Team in the World, Superstars on Celebrating Their First Title Wins, Titus O’Neil Helping Families During COVID-19

– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns responded to a tweet from former WWE Superstar, Karl Anderson, writing, “Who’s #TheBestTagTeamInTheWorld? @TalknShop” Roman Reigns wrote in response that The Usos were the best tag team in the world. You can view that exchange below.

As previously reported, former WWE tag team champions and OC members, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, were released from the WWWE earlier this month.

– WWE released a new Pop Question video today, where Superstars revealed how they celebrated their first world title victories. Charlotte Flair says she and her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, went out for sushi. Meanwhile, The Miz and Maryse went out to Denny’s. Seth Rollins revealed he didn’t even have time to celebrate because he had to fly to New York to appear on The Today Show. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video of Charly Caruso speaking to Titus O’Neil about the Nestle Pure Life campaign to help families in need getting meals during the coronavirus pandemic. You can see the video featuring Titus O’Neil below.