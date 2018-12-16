Roman Reigns Set for Appearances at Autorama World of Wheels in February

– Former WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns has been announced for an appearance at the Autorama World of Wheels early next year. Reigns is currently scheduled to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans at the event for two separate dates in February.

Reigns will be appearing at the World of Wheels Celebrity Stage on February 8. The event is running from February 8-10 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He will then make another appearance at World of Wheels in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, February 10 from 12 to 2 pm.

Reigns is currently out of action in order to receive treatment for leukemia. More information and ticket details for Autorama World of Wheels are available HERE.