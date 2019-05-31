wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Set For Edmonton Esks Game Appearance, WWE Now on Becky Lynch’s New Move
May 30, 2019 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns has announced that he will be appearing at the Edmonton Esks game on August 9th. You can see video of Reigns discussing the appearance below:
Schedule change! I’ll be at @EdmontonEsks game on August 9th just days before #SummerSlam. Come and hang out… we’re going to bring the #BigFight! pic.twitter.com/ckPihQLPs1
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 30, 2019
– Here is the latest WWE Now, with Cathy Kelley discussing Becky Lynch’s new move and closed-door match with Steve Austin:
