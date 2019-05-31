wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Set For Edmonton Esks Game Appearance, WWE Now on Becky Lynch’s New Move

May 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns

– Roman Reigns has announced that he will be appearing at the Edmonton Esks game on August 9th. You can see video of Reigns discussing the appearance below:

– Here is the latest WWE Now, with Cathy Kelley discussing Becky Lynch’s new move and closed-door match with Steve Austin:

