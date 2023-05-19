wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Set For Appearance At WWE Live Event in Mexico City
Roman Reigns is set to make a rare live event appearance (for real this time) at a WWE live event in Mexico City. WWE announced on Friday that Reigns will be part of the WWE SuperShow on July 12th in the city.
Reigns was advertised for a WWE live event in Fayetteville this weekend, but WWE announced that the advertisement was an error. You can see the full Mexico City show announcement below:
Roman Reigns announced for WWE SuperShow in Mexico City this July
WWE today announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear live at the Arena CDMX, Mexico City, on Saturday, July 22.
Fans attending WWE SuperShow will see Roman Reigns make his first return to Mexico City since December 2019, appearing alongside WWE Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown including Rey Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and many more*.
Final remaining tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – are available at www.superboletos.com. For more information visit www.wwe.com.
*Talent subject to change.