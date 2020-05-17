Roman Reigns Set For Charity Event Tomorrow

In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns said that he will be a part of the charity event ‘Make NF Visible’ tomorrow, which is a campaign from the Children’s Tumor Foundation to help fight neurofibromatosis.

He wrote: “On Sun 5/17, I’m joining @childrenstumor to Make NF Visible. NF causes tumors to grow all over the body. There is no cure, and that’s why we’re gathering on Sunday at 7PM ET: we need treatments, we need a cure, and we need it today. https://ctf.org/heart #EndNF”