Roman Reigns Set For Charity Event Tomorrow
In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns said that he will be a part of the charity event ‘Make NF Visible’ tomorrow, which is a campaign from the Children’s Tumor Foundation to help fight neurofibromatosis.
He wrote: “On Sun 5/17, I’m joining @childrenstumor to Make NF Visible. NF causes tumors to grow all over the body. There is no cure, and that’s why we’re gathering on Sunday at 7PM ET: we need treatments, we need a cure, and we need it today. https://ctf.org/heart #EndNF”
On Sun 5/17, I’m joining @childrenstumor to Make NF Visible. NF causes tumors to grow all over the body. There is no cure, and that’s why we’re gathering on Sunday at 7PM ET: we need treatments, we need a cure, and we need it today. https://t.co/qMJYVBItIL #EndNF pic.twitter.com/IzIiFrUuQ6
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 17, 2020
