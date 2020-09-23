wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Set For Tomorrow’s After the Bell
WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be the guest on tomorrow’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves.
“Wreck everyone and leave.”
This isn’t just a catchphrase for Universal Champion Roman Reigns: It’s his philosophy. Returning to WWE After the Bell nearly a year after his first appearance on the podcast, The Big Dog has much to discuss with Corey Graves this time around, and you won’t want to miss a word of it.
Days before defending his Universal Championship against his own flesh and blood – cousin Jey Uso – at WWE Clash of Champions this Sunday, Reigns opens up about what it means to be “The Guy” in WWE in 2020, provides his candid opinion on the WWE locker room and describes what it was like to miss WrestleMania 36.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Retribution Storyline
- Jerry McDevitt on What He Remembers the Most About Vince McMahon, How Vince Once Said Lawyer of Ricky Steamboat Looked Like a Ferret
- Backstage Update on Main Roster Talking About COVID-19 Outbreak in NXT
- Eric Bischoff On The Flaws Of The WarGames Concept, Team Hogan vs. The Dungeon Of Doom At Fall Brawl 1995