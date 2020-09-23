Roman Reigns Set For Tomorrow’s After the Bell

WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be the guest on tomorrow’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves.

“Wreck everyone and leave.”

This isn’t just a catchphrase for Universal Champion Roman Reigns: It’s his philosophy. Returning to WWE After the Bell nearly a year after his first appearance on the podcast, The Big Dog has much to discuss with Corey Graves this time around, and you won’t want to miss a word of it.

Days before defending his Universal Championship against his own flesh and blood – cousin Jey Uso – at WWE Clash of Champions this Sunday, Reigns opens up about what it means to be “The Guy” in WWE in 2020, provides his candid opinion on the WWE locker room and describes what it was like to miss WrestleMania 36.