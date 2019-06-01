Roman Reigns Set to Team With The Usos on Raw This Monday

– Roman Reigns will be back on Monday Night Raw on June 3. WWE.com has announced that Reigns will team up with The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Revival on Monday’s show. you can check out the full description below:

Roman Reigns’ rivalry with Drew McIntyre has fumed ever since WrestleMania 35, while The Usos and The Revival are just getting started. This Monday night on Raw, the two grudges will collide in a Six-Man Tag Team Match that pits Reigns and his twin cousins against McIntyre and the cocky “Top Guys,” who are already one-up on The Usos following a victory two weeks ago. Which team will walk out of Raw with bragging rights?