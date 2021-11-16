wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Set to Appear on The Tonight Show This Week

November 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns is on his way to make Jimmy Fallon acknowledge him on The Tonight Show later this week. WWE announced on Monday night that the WWE Universal Champion will appear on the late night talk show on Wednesday at 11:35 PM ET/PT on NBC.

Reigns will appear on the show four days before he faces Big E. in a champion vs. champion match at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

