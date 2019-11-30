wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Set to Open Tonight’s Smackdown
– Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will kick off with Roman Reigns. WWE announced that Reigns will open tonight’s show. The announcement reads as follows:
Five days removed from emerging as the sole Superstar left standing from a five-on-five-on-five Survivor Series Match and claimining the win for the blue brand, Roman Reigns will open SmackDown live tonight.
The Big Dog weathered Team SmackDown’s implosion to last defeat NXT’s Keith Lee in the victorious performance.
With a Superman Punch and a Spear, Reigns played a significant role in the elimination of teammate King Corbin — but that was only after Corbin’s own actions led to Mustafa Ali’s elimination as well.
No longer needing to put his differences aside with rivals like Corbin aside for the good of Team Blue, what will Reigns have to say? And will his royal rival respond? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!
