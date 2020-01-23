wrestling / News
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch & More Set For Carpool Karaoke Season Three
January 23, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has several stars set to appear in an episode of the third season of Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke series. A new trailer for the season is below. The episode will feature Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch in a car, Miz and Maryse in second car, and Daniel Bryan plus The Bella Twins in a third.
The episode in question will air on March 13th on Apple TV.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Mike Tyson Being Signed to Referee Hogan vs. Savage in 1990, If Hogan vs. Tyson Was Discussed
- Triple H On Enzo Amore Spreading Rumors, Addresses How Much Vince McMahon Is Involved With NXT
- Daniel Bryan Says He Was Told to Stop Talking About the Environment in Promos, Talks Eco-Friendly Merchandise
- Details On A Wrestler That Could Return At Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)