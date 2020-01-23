Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch & More Set For Carpool Karaoke Season Three

– WWE has several stars set to appear in an episode of the third season of Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke series. A new trailer for the season is below. The episode will feature Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch in a car, Miz and Maryse in second car, and Daniel Bryan plus The Bella Twins in a third.

The episode in question will air on March 13th on Apple TV.