Roman Reigns On Why He Hit Seth Rollins With A Chair At Wrestlemania XL Night 2
November 29, 2024 | Posted by
During an interview with the SI Media podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns spoke about his reasons for hitting Seth Rollins with a chair during Roman’s match with Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40. Reigns would end up losing that match and the Undisputed WWE Championship.
He said: “Any time I have the chance to fuck him up, I’m going to take it. That’s how I feel about him. Any time I have the chance to pull the trigger on him, I’m going to. He is a constant reminder and a lesson to myself on who to trust and how to trust them. If you can’t, how to keep him. That’s where I like to him, a chair’s length away.“
