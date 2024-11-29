Roman Reigns On Why He Hit Seth Rollins With A Chair At Wrestlemania XL Night 2

During an interview with the SI Media podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns spoke about his reasons for hitting Seth Rollins with a chair during Roman’s match with Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40. Reigns would end up losing that match and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

He said: “Any time I have the chance to fuck him up, I’m going to take it. That’s how I feel about him. Any time I have the chance to pull the trigger on him, I’m going to. He is a constant reminder and a lesson to myself on who to trust and how to trust them. If you can’t, how to keep him. That’s where I like to him, a chair’s length away.“