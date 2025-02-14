Roman Reigns Calls Seth Rollins A ‘Stage Five Clinger’

IGN has a new Gameplay video for the WWE 2K25 Bloodline Showcase, which features Roman Reigns watching and commenting. In it, he had some pointed comments about former teammate Seth Rollins.

He said (via Fightful): “He’s like a stage five clinger, just holding on because he can’t move on with his life. Me, I created so much, a beautiful empire where we have pretty much everything. That’s what they do, they all come back. He’s just holding on.”