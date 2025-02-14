wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Calls Seth Rollins A ‘Stage Five Clinger’
February 14, 2025 | Posted by
IGN has a new Gameplay video for the WWE 2K25 Bloodline Showcase, which features Roman Reigns watching and commenting. In it, he had some pointed comments about former teammate Seth Rollins.
He said (via Fightful): “He’s like a stage five clinger, just holding on because he can’t move on with his life. Me, I created so much, a beautiful empire where we have pretty much everything. That’s what they do, they all come back. He’s just holding on.”
More Trending Stories
- Michelle McCool Reveals Her Feelings About the Infamous ‘Piggy James’ Storyline
- Details on If Ricky Starks Will Get A Name Change In WWE NXT
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Feeling Insulted By Edge’s Involvement In WWE Title Match At ECW One Night Stand
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Released Blair Davenport Over Will Ospreay’s Comments About Triple H & Stephanie McMahon