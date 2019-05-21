Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon Set For WWE Super ShowDown, Updated Card

– Roman Reigns will face off with Shane McMahon at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Shane McMahon agreed to the match on this week’s Raw after he interrupted Reigns’ planned promo. Reigns then challenged Shane to a match on Raw, but Shane instead said it would happen at Super ShowDown.

The announcement on WWE.com reads:

What happens when your yard falls smack dab in the middle of someone else’s Universe? You dig in and fight to hold your ground, much like Roman Reigns will look to do when he takes on Shane McMahon at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah.

Reigns made a jarring first impression during his first night on SmackDown LIVE when he straight up Superman Punched Mr. McMahon. The shocking act caught the attention of not just the WWE Universe, but also The Chairman’s son Shane. Not pleased with The Big Dog’s blatant disrespect for his father, Shane-O-Mac immediately put Roman in his crosshairs, targeting him at every chance for weeks, with some assistance from his new running buddy and the Mr. McMahon-anointed “biggest acquisition in SmackDown LIVE history,” Elias.

However, after Reigns toppled Elias at WWE Money in the Bank, Shane seemed ready to take on Reigns a little more directly. “The Best In The World” boldly challenged Reigns to a fight on Raw, a challenge The Big Dog was seemingly ready to accept, but Shane-O-Mac had different plans. Instead, Shane opted to make Reigns wait until WWE returns to Jeddah for WWE Super ShowDown on Friday, June 7.

Will Reigns protect his yard and exact the retaliation against Shane that he has been craving for months? Or will Shane-O-Mac prove that regardless of who holds claim to the yard, that it’s on his property?