wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Shares DJ’s Remix of His Theme Song
March 31, 2024 | Posted by
Roman Reigns saw his entrance theme remixed by a DJ, and he shared a clip of it online. Chumpion DJ shared the remix of Reigns’ WWE theme to his TikTok account, and Reigns shared the clip on Twitter as you can see below.
Reigns is set to team with The Rock against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania, and then will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Rhodes on night two.
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 31, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Praises Recent WWE Raw Segment, Would Be Shocked If Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Win At WrestleMania
- Update On Matt Cardona’s AEW Status Following Surprise Collision Return
- List of Wrestlers Advertised For WWE Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
- Jeff Jarrett On The Narrative That TNA Never Made Money With PPVs On The Road