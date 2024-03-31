wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Shares DJ’s Remix of His Theme Song

March 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WWE Clash at the Castle Image Credit: WWE

Roman Reigns saw his entrance theme remixed by a DJ, and he shared a clip of it online. Chumpion DJ shared the remix of Reigns’ WWE theme to his TikTok account, and Reigns shared the clip on Twitter as you can see below.

Reigns is set to team with The Rock against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania, and then will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Rhodes on night two.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading