Roman Reigns on Smackdown Move: ‘I’m Here to Make Things Better’

– Roman Reigns discussed his move to Smackdown in a new video backstage after the show. Reigns made his debut at the end of the show, taking out Elias and Vince McMahon, and commented in the video about his appearance on the show.

“I haven’t been a part of this show or this programming in a while,” he said. “I’ve been a part of Raw, I’ve always focused on Raw. So I think if you’re going to move me to Smackdown, you gotta do it in the biggest fashion possible. So what better way than to come in and punch the boss’ jaw loose.”

He added, “To be able to dive back in the deep end and swim with sharks is nice. When it comes to me and what I’m here to do, it’s just to make this place better and I’m here to draw more attention, I’m here to use my platform, my character. Me, Joe as a person, with everything going on with me, it’s all gonna be good stuff. So I always welcome the responsibility and the challenge to help something progress and get better in all walks of life. But when it comes to this business, in between those ropes, sports entertainment, professional wrestling. I care so much for this business, because it’s fed me since day one. So any time I can contribute and help put food on the table for others, and just make this whole product better, that’s key. That’s endgame for me, and that’s what I’m here for.”

Reigns also posted to Twitter discussing his move, as you can see below: