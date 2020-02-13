Roman Reigns Comments on a Potential WWE Matchup With Jon Jones, His Advice for Simone Johnson

– During this week’s WrestleMania 37 media day at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns spoke to TMZ about the upcoming event. During the interview, Roman Reigns discussed UFC champ Jon Jones’ recent comments about inevitably working with WWE, Simone Johnson signing with the company, and more. Below are a video and some highlights of the chat.

Reigns on Jon Jones possibly working with WWE at some point: “Oh, he’s definitely got tools. There’s no doubt, he’s a bad man. No doubt. But obviously, what we do is a little bit different than in the Octagon, and it’s going to be a different travel schedule and different demands, but I definitely think he’s got a great name. He’s got a great work ethic, and he had a huge career, and still going in MMA. So, I would absolutely say, ‘Keep your eye on the ball for now, Jon. Don’t worry about WWE.’ But I definitely think there could be a future for him if he can put in the time and transition and develop the skills that we use.”

Reigns on if he’s interested in a possible matchup with Jon Jones: “Oh, for sure. Someone like Jon Jones, if you’re going to step in the WWE ring, you’re most likely going to want to be in there with The Big Dog.”

Reigns on how a fight would go with Jon Jones: “Oh man, it would be a helluva fight. But when it comes to the squared circle, I don’t think there’s anybody better in the world. So, yeah, I feel very comfortable being in the ring with Jon Jones.”

Reigns on his advice for Simone Johnson after her WWE signing: “If I were to give her some advice, I would say try to develop your own personality and develop your own shtick, your own character. I mean, we can do anything we want. I could’ve been The Savage from the Island of Samoa if I wanted to, but I developed a different character and I went a different route, and I’m still able to pay that homage to my heritage and our lineage, and represent our family the same. But I think just for her own experience, it’s better to create your own stuff, you know what I mean? And she’ll have such a stronger tie to it. It’ll mean so much more to her, and she’ll feel so much more accomplished if she develops that on her own, and she’ll have plenty of time.”