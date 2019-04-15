wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns On One of the Most Special Moments of His Career, The Rock Hypes Hobbs and Shaw, WWE PC Innovation Lab

April 15, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Roman Reigns WrestleMania 35

– WWE released this video of Roman Reigns talking about one of the most special moments of his wrestling career — his return after battling leukemia and reuniting with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as The Shield.

– The Rock tweeted today that the new Hobbs and Shaw trailer will drop in three days.

– The WWE Performance Center tweeted this photo of their new proof-of-concept Content Innovation Lab.

“Proof-of-concept from new @WWE Content Innovation Lab – #AR TV experience syncs with on-screen in-ring content. Superstar entrances explode into your living room with #AugmentedReality jumbotron, pancakes, unicorns and rainbows. With partners @eyecandylab and @NeoPangea #XR #MR”

