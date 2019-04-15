wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns On One of the Most Special Moments of His Career, The Rock Hypes Hobbs and Shaw, WWE PC Innovation Lab
– WWE released this video of Roman Reigns talking about one of the most special moments of his wrestling career — his return after battling leukemia and reuniting with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as The Shield.
– The Rock tweeted today that the new Hobbs and Shaw trailer will drop in three days.
In 3 days the new @HobbsAndShaw trailer drops. I think you’re gonna like it..k, bye. pic.twitter.com/R0nl4cqqRM
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 15, 2019
– The WWE Performance Center tweeted this photo of their new proof-of-concept Content Innovation Lab.
“Proof-of-concept from new @WWE Content Innovation Lab – #AR TV experience syncs with on-screen in-ring content. Superstar entrances explode into your living room with #AugmentedReality jumbotron, pancakes, unicorns and rainbows. With partners @eyecandylab and @NeoPangea #XR #MR”
Proof-of-concept from new @WWE Content Innovation Lab – #AR TV experience syncs with on-screen in-ring content. Superstar entrances explode into your living room with #AugmentedReality jumbotron, pancakes, unicorns and rainbows. With partners @eyecandylab and @NeoPangea #XR #MR pic.twitter.com/1yXUIpgf62
— Performance Center (@WWEPC) April 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Asuka and Mandy Rose Trade Barbs Over Swimsuit Pic
- Ken Anderson Slams David Arquette’s Return to the Ring, Praises WWE Roster’s Response to Bret Hart Attack
- Matt Hardy Says a Lot of John Oliver’s Arguments Against WWE Were Outdated
- Stevie Ray Explains Why He Never Made the Jump to WWE, Says He Didn’t Want Harlem Heat to Turn Into Doink the Clown