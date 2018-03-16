Roman Reigns On Steroid Ring Allegations: “I Know What The Truth Is”

– Roman Reigns discussed the allegations of his being a cliant of Richard Rodriguez’ steroid ring in a new podcast interview. Reigns appeared on The Jim & Sam Show with Sam Roberts, promoting tonight’s house show Madison Square Garden. Roberts called the allegations “proven to be completely false” and asked Reigns if he’s been able to tune out the allegations.

Per Wrestling Inc, Reigns said, “At one point it’s like, who is this [Rodriguez]? Where is this coming from? What did I do? Like, what the heck is going on? I’m just sitting at home playing with kids. I’m feeding babies and changing diapers, and doing dad stuff and then all of a sudden this happens. I think it’s just a good lesson of where we’re at. If you have any kind of social media presence; essentially, my Twitter is a billboard, unfortunately some people want to use whether it’s in a positive passion and a negative passion. At the same time, it’s one of those deals where, I know me, I know what I have done, and I know what the truth is. You have to have one of those bulletproof mentalities where it’s like, these things are ricocheting off of me.”

Filmmaker Jim Bravo, who has been interviewing Rodriguez about his steroid ring, has released videos and photos in which Rodriguez says Reigns was a client of his. Bravo has said he would present evidence on Reigns in a video that will apparently be released tonight, stating, “Everyone is gonna finally see how real it really is as I give insight of the operation from the inside. When the video is released today it will show the entire process of cross referencing orders with WFN. It is also going to surprise many.”