Roman Reigns Stops The Rise of LA Knight At WWE Crown Jewel

The rise of the megastar came to perhaps a brief halt after today’s WWE Crown Jewel, as Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight. Knight managed to kick out of the spear and survive the guillotine choke, hitting the BFT, but Jimmy Uso interfered. Knight took out Uso and got speared through the barricade, then speared again in the middle of the ring leading to a Reigns win.

Reigns is in the middle of a historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has held the Universal title for 1,161 days after winning it on August 30, 2020. He has also held the WWE title for 580 days after winning it on April 3, 2022.