– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was asked about potentially becoming World Heavyweight Champion. The title is currently held by Gunther.

Reigns said on the World Heavyweight Championship (via Fightful), “If we’re trying to lift the value, you know what waist it’s supposed to go on.”

Roman Reigns competed in the men’s Rumble match last weekend at WWE Royal Rumble 2025, but he failed to come away with a victory. He was later on the receiving end of a Curb Stomp from Seth Rollins on the floor after being eliminated.