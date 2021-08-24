wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Calls WWE SummerSlam’s Success ‘Legitimate Needle Moving’
Roman Reigns is taking the success of SummerSlam as a way to label himself a “legitimate” needle mover. As noted earlier today, WWE announced that this year’s show was the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam ever.
Following the release of that press release, Reigns posted to Twitter to call it “legitimate needle moving.” This is in reference to his comments about CM Punk last week, in which he said Punk “was not as good or as over as a John Cena, wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle like The Rock. It just was what it was.”
Punk, of course, made his return to wrestling on AEW Rampage which was considered to be quite successful by most.
Legitimate needle moving. https://t.co/1Qsr6kYWb2
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 24, 2021
