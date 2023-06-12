Roman Reigns Surpasses CM Punk’s Reign As WWE Champion

While everyone has been focused on Roman Reigns’ 1000-day run as the Universal Champion, he’s also building a lengthy run as the WWE Champion. The Tribal Chief hit 435 days as WWE Champion, surpassing the 434-day reign held by CM Punk. That means that Roman has the longest reign since Hulk Hogan’s 1,474-day run from January 23, 1984 to February 5, 1988. It also puts Roman just outside the top 5-longest WWE title reigns ever, behind Pedro Morales (1,027), Bob Backlund (2,135) and Bruno Sammartino’s two reigns (1,237 & 2,803).

Reigns is currently at 1,016 days as the Universal champion.