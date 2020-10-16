Roman Reigns Takes Shot at Braun Strowman For Saying He’s Had Everything Handed To Him

Roman Reigns heard Braun Strowman’s recent comments about him having everything handed to him, and he fired back a response to his opponent for this week. Strowman appeared on The Battleground Podcast and took shots at Reigns, saying that unlike Reigns he’s “never had anything handed to me in life.” and said that Reigns used to be a humble guy and only got the number of opportunities that he did due to his family’s legacy.

Reigns took notice of the podcast appearance and retweeted a post by the show about it, replying:

“Doesn’t sound like a monster to me. Sounds like a little crowd pandering puppet. Don’t worry about my bloodline. When I’m done with you tomorrow night on #SmackDown live, none of your family will ever want to join this business.”

Doesn’t sound like a monster to me. Sounds like a little crowd pandering puppet. Don’t worry about my bloodline. When I’m done with you tomorrow night on #SmackDown live, none of your family will ever want to join this business. https://t.co/C7iSkoVHtR — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 16, 2020

Reigns is set to defend the Universal Championship against Strowman tomorrow night on Smackdown, which is Strowman’s last match on the brand before moving to Raw where he was drafted.