Roman Reigns Talks Why There’s A Safety Pad During His Entrance, Teases Goldberg About Headbutting Doors
A fan asked Roman Reigns in a now-deleted tweet about why he has a small, black pad placed on the stage during his entrance. When he does his fist pound to the floor, he hits the pad. Roman’s answer was very simple (he doesn’t want to break his hand), and also included some teasing about Goldberg.
He wrote: “Nothing to explain, Nick. It’s a little piece of pad,” Reigns wrote. “So I don’t break my hand on steel grate. I gotta perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like [thinking emoji] head butting a door before my match level of stupid. Anyway, have a good day, Nick.”
Goldberg has admitted in the past to knocking himself silly after headbutting the door prior to his matches or promos.
Nothing to explain Nick. It’s a little piece of pad. So I don’t break my hand on steel grate. I gota perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like,🤔 head butting a door before my match level of stupid. Anyway, have a good day Nick. 🤙🏽 https://t.co/OgHEoUuDIt
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 18, 2020
