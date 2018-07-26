WWE News: Roman Reigns and Tama Tonga Trade Shots On Twitter, Becky Lynch Posts Throwback Photo of Finn Balor, Xavier Woods Talks Mayhem

– As we previously reported, Tama Tonga got in some trouble with Twitter for hostile tweets he made about fans. Once he returned, he said he was looking for the “rat” that turned him in. Apparently he decided that rat was Roman Reigns, resulting in an exchange between the two.

Got the #Snitch.

Your bark can’t seem to get OVER your Yard for me to hear you. My yard has no fences, come test your skills here anytime. “Jealousy is a bitch trait”- what album is that from? #RomanTheRat pic.twitter.com/VMTMKjlyNR — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 25, 2018

I actually doubled your lil videos views for you in like 4 hours. You should be thankful. Thanks for the laughs tho! 👍🏽🤙🏽 https://t.co/cfNXpUSSGd — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 25, 2018

Thanks for time keeping and view counting, must be looking for new material…writers gave up on you?

If you need more laughs just continue fist cocking, it gets funnier every time. https://t.co/Nt5eR9PsOn — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 26, 2018

– Becky Lynch wished Finn Balor a happy birthday by posting a throwback photo of the two.

– UpUpDownDown posted a new video with Xavier Woods talking about WWE Mayhem.