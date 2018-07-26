Quantcast

 

WWE News: Roman Reigns and Tama Tonga Trade Shots On Twitter, Becky Lynch Posts Throwback Photo of Finn Balor, Xavier Woods Talks Mayhem

July 26, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns Money in the Bank

– As we previously reported, Tama Tonga got in some trouble with Twitter for hostile tweets he made about fans. Once he returned, he said he was looking for the “rat” that turned him in. Apparently he decided that rat was Roman Reigns, resulting in an exchange between the two.

– Becky Lynch wished Finn Balor a happy birthday by posting a throwback photo of the two.

– UpUpDownDown posted a new video with Xavier Woods talking about WWE Mayhem.

