WWE News: Roman Reigns Teased For Monday’s Raw, Braun Strowman Bulking Back Up After Weight Cut

– After missing the post-WrestleMania episode, Roman Reigns is being advertised for this coming week’s Raw. WWE posted a teaser for Reigns in their Raw preview, as you can see below.

Next week’s Raw and Smackdown will see the Superstar Shakeup take place.

The Big Dog protects his yard

Defending both Monday Night Raw and the honor of his family, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in a brutal match at WrestleMania. After Reigns succeeded against The Scottish Psychopath in his first singles match since his battle with leukemia, the WWE Universe anxiously awaits his next move.

Will Reigns look to challenge his Shield brother Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship — the very title he was forced to relinquish in October — or does he have another conquest in mind?

