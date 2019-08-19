Roman Reigns Teases Match With Dolph Ziggler For Tonight’s Raw

– It looks like Roman Reigns might be the next to pound Dolph Ziggler into the ground, if Reigns’ Twitter is any indication. The Smackdown star took to Twitter to respond to shots that Ziggler has been taking at Reigns over the last couple of days. In the post, Reigns said he told Ziggler to “sleep it off” and if he’s still “thinking like an idiot” today, to show up in the ring tonight.

Ziggler has been having trouble as of late, having been crushed by Goldberg with multiple spears at SummerSlam and then by Miz on Raw. In both instances, after the match he continued to berate his opponent until they returned to lay in more damage.

apologies gang, I’m just enjoying happy hour & I almost spilled while sending that tweet…ALMOST. guess you could say I really “roman’d” it. you know, to be up a creek with a paddle, or to have the world in your hand and almost blow it — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 19, 2019

almost forgot to be happy during happy hour. roman’d it & I’m feeling fine. ps: Ive been beaten down for years & I always get back up, but whats more important to wwe? telling the world @WWERomanReigns is not the good guy, he’s not the bad guy, he’s THE guy (that almost got hurt) — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 19, 2019