Roman Reigns Teases Match With Dolph Ziggler For Tonight’s Raw

August 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns

– It looks like Roman Reigns might be the next to pound Dolph Ziggler into the ground, if Reigns’ Twitter is any indication. The Smackdown star took to Twitter to respond to shots that Ziggler has been taking at Reigns over the last couple of days. In the post, Reigns said he told Ziggler to “sleep it off” and if he’s still “thinking like an idiot” today, to show up in the ring tonight.

Ziggler has been having trouble as of late, having been crushed by Goldberg with multiple spears at SummerSlam and then by Miz on Raw. In both instances, after the match he continued to berate his opponent until they returned to lay in more damage.

