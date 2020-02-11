wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Teases Match With The Rock For WrestleMania 37
Roman Reigns is excited to see WrestleMania take place in Los Angeles, and he teased the idea of a match with his cousin The Rock at the press conference. NBC San Diego’s Fernando Ramirez shared video to Twitter of Reigns being asked about the possibility of facing Rock at the show, which you can check out below.
“I said it earlier, man,” Reigns said. “If there’s a stadium to hold [us] — Hey DJ [Rock], check it out. Not bad, right? I mean, everyone’s always dream-matching me and him. First of all, we’re family so it’s all love. But if there was going to be an event for him to compete in, to perform in. A venue to hold that mass scale of attention that he’s going to bring…it’s right here in your backyard, you know what I mean? You ain’t gotta go far.”
WrestleMania 37 takes place at SoFi Stadium on March 28th, 2021.
#WWE Superstar @WWERomanReigns pitches having a match against his cousin .@TheRock at Wrestlemania 37 which will take place at SoFi in Los Angeles. He said it would be a dream match. pic.twitter.com/f6Y2PZoRsq
— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 11, 2020
